Special Projects

The Mental Health Initiative

by The Temple News

Thirty thousand students, one common problem. Introducing The Temple News' Mental Health Initiative.

Every time I walk by the Bell Tower on Temple’s campus, I remember the scene on Dec. 6, 2021 — my freshman year. Temple had lost five students during the semester, multiple of those students to gun violence near campus.

The day after the vigil, students at Temple were expected to keep moving forward, told to “keep their head up” like nothing had happened. Emails from university leaders told us that they were thinking about us.

I remember the day vividly. I had always dreamed of going away for college and I had finally accomplished that dream. Then five of my peers, fellow students with dreams and aspirations and families that loved them, were dead. I never met any of the five students that lost their lives during the Fall of 2021 but I couldn’t just keep moving forward like nothing had happened.

Now a senior at Temple and Editor-in-Chief of The Temple News, I lived through the same experience yet again. The university has lost a number of students this semester, including one who was tragically and senselessly killed by another student. Days later a student was stabbed more than a dozen times in a frat house. This is not normal.

These senseless deaths and acts of violence firstly impact the families of the victims. But they also affect those who never even met them.

That’s why The Temple News spent the last several months putting together a staff-wide special issue to report on the mental health challenges faced by Temple students and those in the community. This initiative is the result of months of rigorous reporting and conversations. The project began last year when The Temple News received a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network as part of its Student Media Challenge. That grant helped fund the research, reporting, staffing and print costs to create the initiative.

With more than a dozen stories, this initiative sheds light on the mental health struggles of student athletes, international students, how faculty members are trained to be on the front lines of the mental health crisis, what Temple is doing, how students cope and so much more.

While this initiative isn’t going to single-handedly solve the overarching mental health problem among college students, hopefully it’s a step forward toward that future. We hope this project is a beacon of hope, a resource and a way to let students know that they aren’t alone.

At the end of the day, we’re all we’ve got.

— Samuel O’Neal, Editor-in-Chief

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Jump to a section:

The Mental Health Initiative Documentary

News

How sensationalized news coverage impacts North Central residents’ mental health

COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Global Engagement supports international student mental health

International students share their mental health concerns amid policy changes | JOSH PERO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Tuttleman Counseling Services adapts after student criticism

Andrew Lee, the director of Tuttleman Counseling Services since 2021, changed the system to allow students to see a counselor on a short-term basis. | AVA CAMPBELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Mental health concerns growing for Class of 2029, survey shows

A survey revealed that incoming students are increasingly experiencing emotional stress in comparison to previous years. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple Collaborative continues mental illness support despite funding uncertainty

TU Collaborative recently finished a project that helped parents with mental health conditions engage in activities to build better relationships with their families. | VICTORIA BEFUMO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Features

The comforts of consecration: Faith, work and feeling

Temple’s Catholic Newman Center on Broad Street near Diamond. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students reach for mindfulness to cope through trying times

Strategies to create boundaries and prevent mental health triggers include meditation practices and taking breaks from technology and watching the news. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Mental health management through recreational marijuana

Although marijuana is illegal in Pennsylvania many students smoke it as a way to combat mental health struggles. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Curing digital depression in a world of technology

Temple junior Brady Morgan plays hacky sack with his friends. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Sports

International student-athletes find resources, community at Temple

Midfielder Rocco Haeufglockner at a game Sept. 21. | KAYLA MCMONAGLE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

TUWell providing mental health services for student-athletes

Senior associate athletic director for mental health, wellness and performance Dr. Stephany Coakley in the STAR Complex. | JARED TATZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Camaraderie keeps the Diamond Gems shining

COURTESY / TEMPLE ATHLETICS

Opinion

“BRAT,” Indie Sleaze and the cult of thin

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Recovery with “The Sound of Metal”

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Tuttleman’s need for improvements

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Beware of the dangers of doomscrolling

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

