Finding space to live out their faith

The floor in the Interfaith Prayer Space is covered in red prayer rugs positioned so students can face Mecca. The room, nestled in a corner of the Student Center’s third floor, is the size of a small office, and its walls are bare except for a single clock.

“Because it’s an interfaith prayer room, we’re not allowed to hang things, we’re not allowed to change anything,” said Fahtma Saad, a sophomore psychology major and secretary of the Muslim Students Association. “The fact that we’re even allowed to keep the prayer mats down is a big plus.”

Practicing Muslims are required to pray five times per day. This requirement, called “salat,” is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are duties required of every Muslim. The prayers are “Al-Fajr,” “Al-Zhur,” “Al-’Asr,” “Al-Maghrib” and “Al-’Isha.” The times of these prayers change slightly throughout the year as the time of sunrise changes.

Before each prayer, Muslims must perform “wudu,” a cleansing practice that requires them to wash their hands, mouth, nose, face, arms, head, ears and feet with water. Besides the head and ears, all other body parts must be washed three times.

Depending how much time each student spends on Main Campus on a given day, they may have to pray twice here and three times at home, while other students may need to pray four times a day on campus.

Students said the Interfaith Prayer Space can become crowded due to its limited size and the number of students who use it. Some can’t use this space at all due to their limited amount of time between classes. As a result, some students try to find their own spaces to pray on campus, or they wait until they leave campus.

Some Muslim students see a need for more spaces to pray on Main Campus.

Left: Senior film major and President of the Muslim Students Association Ibrahim Souadda uses the Interfaith Prayer room during noon prayer. Center: A Quran sits on a stand in Room A326 of the Village. Right: Fahtma Saad prays Dhuhr, the prayer after midday in the Interfaith Prayer Room, located in the Village, Student Center in between classes. ELENA IWATA AND SHEFA AHSAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Saad said when prayer time begins, about 15 to 20 people try to access the Interfaith Prayer Space, which fits about eight people.

Hannah Keogh, who converted to Islam last year, said there isn’t enough room to keep at a distance from men who are praying. Men and women can pray together, but there is usually a divider or open space separating them in traditional mosques. Temple’s prayer room does not have a divider.

“Men and women are supposed to be separated,” said Keogh, a senior early childhood education major. “And we do pray behind the men, but sometimes it’s just a little too close and I just don’t feel comfortable.”

Muslim men and women can pray together, but there is usually a divider or open space between them. ELENA IWATA FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

But Quaiser Abdullah, an adult & organizational development professor and the faculty adviser of MSA, believes the current space is fulfilling the needs of students.

Abdullah, a 2003 political science and religion alumnus, was the president of MSA during his junior year. He wrote a proposal to the Division of Student Affairs as president asking for an interfaith space and a washing area for “wudu.”

As a result, washing stations were created in the men’s and women’s bathrooms on the second floor of the Student Center.

Abdullah said many students don’t use the washing stations or know they exist because they are on the north side of the Student Center, while the Interfaith Prayer Space is on the south side.

“We pray over here so it’s just more convenient to go to the bathroom nearby,” Keogh said. “I’d rather just put my feet in the sink.”

Muslims are required to perform wudu, a cleansing practice, before prayer. Abdullah said many students don't know there is a washing station available in the Student Center. SHEFA AHSAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS