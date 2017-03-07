Bar Guide 2017

Making a drink for someone is a lot like comforting a little kid.

“You’ve got to be able to read people,” said Halle High-Benson, the head bartender at Pub Webb. “You have to know how and when to talk to customers.”

High-Benson, a senior sport and recreation management major, is one of several students who bartend after class to make extra cash — despite long hours, lengthy lists of drinks to memorize and constant hard work.

When she was 19, she walked into the bar on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 16th Street and asked for an application. A manager sat her down for an interview and hired her on the spot.

That weekend, she started training on Pub Webb’s back bar, when her drinking knowledge didn’t stretch much further than Vladimir vodka — a liquor sold for $12 a handle.

When her boss asked her what type of liquor Jameson is, she balked on the answer.

“I was like, ‘oh my God, I cannot do this,’” she said she remembered thinking that night.

Now, High-Benson works at the bar four days a week from 4 p.m. until it closes at 2 a.m., clocking in about 40 hours a week on top of a full-time internship for the Philadelphia Soul, an Arena Football League team.

She said she averages about four hours of sleep a night, but her love of interacting with people makes the long days and nights worth it.

“I love just coming in here, being around the atmosphere and the people I work for, who are like my best friends and like my family,” High-Benson added.

Colin Pawlowski, a senior media studies and production major, said he’s a hard worker in all capacities of his life, which makes bartending a natural side job.

Pawlowski has worked at Punch Line Philly, a comedy club and bar in Fishtown, since it opened in July 2016. He started working in the restaurant business during high school, and eventually worked as a barback — a bartender’s assistant who completes tasks like restocking ice and alcohol — at shows at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Fairmount Park.

One weekend, after the band Phish performed at the venue, he walked home with $700 and said he knew he had to stay in the business.

He said working late hours as a bartender is good for college students because it allows them to go to classes and get homework done during the day. He added that everyone should work in customer service at least once.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Pawlowski said. “I have learned so much from people who are completely different than I am through working outside of school. … You’re also serving people from all over the place.”

It’s also taught him life skills like being a leader and being quick on his feet, he said.

Nate Webb, a 2005 business alumnus and one of the co-owners of the bar, said High-Benson was one of the youngest people the bar has ever hired. He added that bartenders must work efficiently to make the night go smoothly, but they’re also the face of the business.

“It’s important for the bartenders to be nice, but also stern in the way they manage their role at the business,” Webb said. “They’re the first faces you see when you walk in, so the initial impact of customers coming in is dependent upon the bartenders.”

High-Benson said working behind the bar taught her skills transferrable for her career, like counting money and time management. But bartending has helped her push and challenge herself to be the busiest person she knows, she said.

“I’m always pushing, always running,” she said. “It helps me thrive.”

